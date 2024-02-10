Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.68. 786,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,680. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $338.17. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.37.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

