Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,273. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.69. The firm has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

