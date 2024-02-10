Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $9,534,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $1,295,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $432,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $866,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

KVUE remained flat at $19.33 during midday trading on Friday. 24,589,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,974,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

