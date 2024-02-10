Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 1,767 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 62,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.7% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,735,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.70. 3,145,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,503. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

