Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 21,896 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 102.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,896 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,294,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14. The company has a market cap of $543.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $121.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

