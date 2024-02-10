Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $6,568,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 7.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 308.9% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $101.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.