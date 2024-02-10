Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in RTX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,557,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,224 shares of company stock valued at $205,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.51. 5,948,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,243,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

