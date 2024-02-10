Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.77. 1,157,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average is $132.52. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $161.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.