Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after purchasing an additional 988,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE EL traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.34. 2,578,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.42. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.