Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 2,646 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,138,000 after buying an additional 433,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,809,000 after buying an additional 107,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $175.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.49.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

