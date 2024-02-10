Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 35 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $740.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,006. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $745.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $620.02 and a 200 day moving average of $580.17. The company has a market capitalization of $702.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 77.93%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.