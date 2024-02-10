BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

BP stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after buying an additional 2,144,574 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BP by 52.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 375,191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

