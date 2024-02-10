Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target at C$62.73

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.86.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$60.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.5474138 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.73%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

