Brokerages Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price at $114.87

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Datadog alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 845,304 shares of company stock worth $101,237,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,166,000 after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,080,000 after purchasing an additional 505,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 2.6 %

Datadog stock opened at $134.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $137.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.73 and a 200 day moving average of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,124.16, a P/E/G ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.