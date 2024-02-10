Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Price at $31.88

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

ENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $12.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949 in the last three months. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

See Also

