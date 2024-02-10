Brokerages Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Price Target at C$41.86

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IGM shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$36.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$43.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.97%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

