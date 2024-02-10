Brokerages Set Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Price Target at $49.75

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRML. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

TRML stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Tourmaline Bio has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $747.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70). Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Bio

In related news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $67,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 729,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,197.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,270. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

