Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) PT at $31.00

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE X opened at $46.30 on Monday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

