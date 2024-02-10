Brokerages Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Price Target at $16.67

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of VALE opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. Vale has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after buying an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vale by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after buying an additional 3,092,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vale by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,799,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,752,000 after buying an additional 452,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 52.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,169 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

