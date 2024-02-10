Brokers Issue Forecasts for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.38%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.