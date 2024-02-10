Brokers Offer Predictions for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $21.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $299.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $225.14 and a 1 year high of $299.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.