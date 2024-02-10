Brokers Set Expectations for BeiGene, Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BeiGene in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($7.91) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.64). The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($7.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($12.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $146.98 on Thursday. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $272.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.61.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

