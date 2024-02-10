Brookfield Co. (BN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock opened at C$54.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,831.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.50. Brookfield has a 1-year low of C$38.92 and a 1-year high of C$55.30.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield will post 4.2980132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

