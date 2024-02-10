Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield Reinsurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Brookfield Reinsurance Trading Up 0.5 %

BNRE opened at $40.75 on Friday. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $425.84 million, a P/E ratio of 145.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 299,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 61,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

