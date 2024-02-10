Burney Co. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

