CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $383.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $383.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $377.33.

Shares of CACI opened at $360.81 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $275.79 and a 12-month high of $361.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CACI International by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CACI International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CACI International in the third quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 38,049.2% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 91,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 91,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

