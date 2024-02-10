Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 788 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.17% of Chuy’s worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHUY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $608.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.65. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Chuy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.