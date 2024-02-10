Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 788 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.17% of Chuy’s worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHUY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.
Chuy’s Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $608.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.65. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $43.17.
Chuy’s Profile
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
