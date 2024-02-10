Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance
Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $299.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $225.14 and a 1 year high of $299.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.08 and a 200-day moving average of $273.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
