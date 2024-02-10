Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 2.8 %

EEFT stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.