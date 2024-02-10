Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 1,919 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after buying an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in HubSpot by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.77.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $646.44 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.32 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.