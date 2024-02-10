Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 6,571 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $189.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of -0.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,268.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 81,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.