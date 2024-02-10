Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 6,571 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $189.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of -0.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,268.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 81,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.
