Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 101.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Stock Performance

REVG opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.13 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

