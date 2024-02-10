Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,326,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Black Hills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 145.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200,587 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKH stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

