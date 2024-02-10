Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $900,000 Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,090,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Valmont Industries by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,507,000 after buying an additional 146,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $238.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $335.60.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

