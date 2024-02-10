Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.13 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

