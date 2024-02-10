Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nova by 1,593.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nova by 34.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Nova during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nova during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nova from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $160.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.82. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $86.82 and a 1 year high of $161.06.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $128.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. Nova had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 21.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Nova Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.