Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 141.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,678 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.16% of Newpark Resources worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 60.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,574 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 105.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 81.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 395,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 177,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NR opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $522.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.78. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NR. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

