Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,372,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.54.

McKesson Trading Up 1.4 %

McKesson stock opened at $501.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.23. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $519.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

