Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of Xerox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Xerox by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Xerox by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

