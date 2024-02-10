Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 66,452 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 208.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,452 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.17% of GeoPark worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 18,034.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $478.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.15 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 107.40% and a net margin of 17.39%. Analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

