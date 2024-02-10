Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 66,452 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 208.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,452 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.17% of GeoPark worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 18,034.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
GeoPark Stock Performance
Shares of GPRK stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $478.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $13.99.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
