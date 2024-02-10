Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $74,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

