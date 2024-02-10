Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

