Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 30,383 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,383 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

