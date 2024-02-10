Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of Bread Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 477.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,460. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

