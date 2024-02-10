Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target to C$5.50

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VHI. Cormark upped their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Vitalhub stock opened at C$5.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.44. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of C$13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 million. Analysts forecast that Vitalhub will post 0.169873 EPS for the current year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

