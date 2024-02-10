Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 30,376 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $44,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,074.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $981.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $954.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.