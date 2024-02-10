Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $63,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Centene by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Centene stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $79.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

