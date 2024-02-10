Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $69,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $143.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $262.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

