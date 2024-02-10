Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $42,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $204,584,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 125.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.87 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

