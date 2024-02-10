Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $55.90 Million Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 2.74% of Talos Energy worth $55,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,857,000 after buying an additional 6,816,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Talos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after buying an additional 1,989,850 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 5,722,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after buying an additional 1,055,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Talos Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,453,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after buying an additional 754,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

TALO opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.05. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 19,658,119 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,549,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

